The University Library has subject librarians dedicated to each discipline and college. That means every major has its very own research expert ready to assist you. Visit the Subject Librarians page to find your personal librarian today.
Although, the Women's Studies Program does not have a major (yet!) we are fortunate to have Cynthia Henry as our personal librarian at Texas Tech.
- Find articles and/or books for a class assignment.
- Demonstrations in research databases - find peer-reviewed articles.
- Learn how to find books in the Library.
- Learn about the Library's website.
In addition to being our subject expert, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to meet Ms. Henry as she is available for research consultations in person, over the phone, through email or via IM/chat.
Thank you again to Ms. Henry for her commitment to our program.
