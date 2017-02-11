Visiting poet Kamilah Aisha Moon is a Pushcart Prize winner, Lambda Award finalist and a 2015 New American Poet. She has received fellowships to Vermont Studio Center, Rose O'Neill Literary House, Hedgebrook and Cave Canem. She is the author of

Featured nationally at conferences, festivals and universities including the Library of Congress and Princeton University, she holds an M.F.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and has taught at several institutions, including Rutgers University-Newark and Columbia University. A native of Nashville, TN, she is an Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Agnes Scott College.

She Has a Name
Starshine & Clay





