Visiting poet Kamilah Aisha Moon is a Pushcart Prize winner, Lambda Award finalist and a 2015 New American Poet. She has received fellowships to Vermont Studio Center, Rose O'Neill Literary House, Hedgebrook and Cave Canem. She is the author of She Has a Name (2013) and Starshine & Clay (2017), both from Four Way Books. Featured nationally at conferences, festivals and universities including the Library of Congress and Princeton University, she holds an M.F.A. from Sarah Lawrence College and has taught at several institutions, including Rutgers University-Newark and Columbia University. A native of Nashville, TN, she is an Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at Agnes Scott College.
Here is one of Ms. Moon's poems, from the website poets.org :
Dressing Down
—to Shirley Q. Liquor, Drag Queen in Blackface
When you’re gay in Dixie,
you’re a clown of a desperate circus.
Sometimes the only way to be like daddy
is to hate like him—
hope your brothers laugh
instead of shoot,
wrap a confederate skirt around your waist.
You traded glamour for nasty tricks—
dethroning your mammy’s image for dollars
that will never cover so much debt,
unraveling years she lost
loving you for a living.