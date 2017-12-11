The Texas Tech University School of Music will host a guest artist recital featuring world-renowned British violinist Madeleine Mitchell at 2:00 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 12) in Hemmle Recital Hall. School of Music professor of violin John Gilbert will join her for two pieces during the program, and School of Music collaborative pianist Becca Zeisler will provide keyboard accompaniment throughout the performance.

Mitchell has performed as soloist and chamber musician in some 50 countries, including concertos with major orchestras and festivals including the BBC Proms. She has an acclaimed discography particularly of British music, with many well-known composers writing works for her. She was a Fulbright/ITT Fellow to the Eastman School of Music (Rochester, NY) and to the Juilliard School (New York, NY), and frequently gives master classes worldwide.

Described by The Times as “one of the UK’s liveliest musical forces (and) foremost violinists,” Mitchell will present an appealing program of British music spanning a century. The program will include 2 works from her new album Violin Muse. The first work is a set of violin duos by Judith Weir, Master of the Queen's Music, entitled “Atlantic Drift,” which celebrates the flow of traditional music between the UK and the US. Each duo is dedicated to an American friend of the composer. The second work is a short piece that sounds like a Welsh hymn, gifted to Mitchell by Michael Nyman for the opening of her Red Violin Festival in Cardiff, Wales, under Lord Menuhin’s patronage. Nyman is best known for his music to The Piano and many art films by Peter Greenaway.

Mitchell’s program will also commemorate Veteran's Day with two early 20th-century romantic works composed in 1917 during World War 1. John Ireland's second violin sonata was written for and premiered by the great violinist Albert Sammons who also worked with Edward Elgar, and the sonata was an immediate success. Herbert Howells' exquisite pieces from the same year include “Luchinushka,” a Russian lament in the year of the Russian “October” Revolution.

Frank Bridge (teacher of Benjamin Britten and patronized by Elizabeth Sprague Coolidge), wrote a number of 'salon pieces' for violin and piano in the early 1900’s. The virtuosic unpublished “Morceau Caracteristique” was lost for a century before Mitchell discovered the manuscript in 2007 at the Royal College of Music (RCM), where she is a professor. She recorded Bridge’s rediscovered piece along with other short pieces by Bridge and Elgar.

The program is completed with the sublime “Nocturne” by Rebecca Clarke, who studied with Ralph Vaughan Williams at the RCM. This work was written in 1906 but only discovered in a box of papers after the composer's death in the United States.

The concert is free and open to the public. In addition to her performance, Mitchell will also be presenting a string masterclass at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 11) in the School of Music’s Choir Hall (Room 010); and a research presentation on her work with the Technology Enhanced Learning of Musical Instruments (TELMI) project at 7:00 p.m. Friday (Nov. 10) in the School of Music’s Choir Hall (Room 010).

Mitchell’s compact disc albums will be available for purchase and for signing immediately following the recital. For more information, please visit Mitchell’s website at www.madeleinemitchell.com.