Dr. di Poppa, Associate Professor (Ph.D. University of Pittsburgh; B.A., University of Pisa), is mainly interested in history of modern philosophy, in particular the causation debate and the development of modern notions of man and the world. She is also interested in ancient philosophy (especially Aristotle), Scholasticism and history of science. She is currently working on the notion of causation in Descartes and Spinoza. She is in the Philosophy department faculty at Texas Tech.





Women's Leadership Initiative invites you to listen on on a live interview with Dr. Poppa on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ttuwli/







