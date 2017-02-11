TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
ONLINE LIVE INTERVIEW with Dr. Francesca di Poppa
Dr. di Poppa, Associate Professor (Ph.D. University of Pittsburgh; B.A., University of Pisa), is mainly interested in history of modern philosophy, in particular the causation debate and the development of modern notions of man and the world. She is also interested in ancient philosophy (especially Aristotle), Scholasticism and history of science. She is currently working on the notion of causation in Descartes and Spinoza. She is in the Philosophy department faculty at Texas Tech.

Women's Leadership Initiative invites you to listen on on a live interview with Dr. Poppa on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ttuwli/
Posted:
11/2/2017

Originator:
Katherine Haley

Email:
katherine.haley@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 11/2/2017

Location:
Facebook LIVE: https://www.facebook.com/ttuwli/

Categories