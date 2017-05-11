TTU HomeTechAnnounce

College of Human Science Hurricane Fundraiser
The College of Human Sciences is hosting an obstacle course event to help raise scholarship funds for students affected by Hurricane Harvey.  Hand Up for Harvey will take place on Sunday, November 5th at 1:00 in Urbanovsky park.  There will be family friendly activities for those who do not run the course.  Register or donate at www.hs.ttu.edu/handup.
11/1/2017

Donna Burt

donna.burt@ttu.edu

College of Human Sciences

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/5/2017

Urbanovsky Park

