|
The College of Human Sciences is hosting an obstacle course event to help raise scholarship funds for students affected by Hurricane Harvey. Hand Up for Harvey will take place on Sunday, November 5th at 1:00 in Urbanovsky park. There will be family friendly activities for those who do not run the course. Register or donate at www.hs.ttu.edu/handup.
|Posted:
11/1/2017
Originator:
Donna Burt
Email:
donna.burt@ttu.edu
Department:
College of Human Sciences
Event Information
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/5/2017
Location:
Urbanovsky Park
Categories