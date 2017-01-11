Congratulations to our 2017 SECC November Prize Recipients! When these individuals donated to this year's State Employee Charitable Campaign their names were entered into a drawing for the month of November prizes and we are so incredibly excited to honor these generous donors! More prizes are coming soon so be sure to stay tuned for more drawings and don't forget to donate to the SECC.





Richard Rosen, Texas Tech School of Law

Texas Tech Goodie Bag





Dr. Peter Westfall, Rawls College of Business

Texas Tech Goodie Bag





Dr. Melanie Barnes, Department of Geosciences

Texas Tech Goodie Bag





Phyllis Smith, Procurement Services

$100 Thacker Jeweler Gift Card





Alicia Garza, Operations Division

$99 Hospitality Services faculty/Staff Dining Plan





We have 16 days left in our annual SECC drive and encourage you to take advantage of the easy donation process at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/secc/. We are extremely close to our goal and many community organizations need your support.





If you have any questions about SECC, please email secc@ttu.edu or visit the SECC Webpage.





Thank you!