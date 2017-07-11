The Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center is partnering with eLearning to present Turning Technologies. Turning Technologies takes great pride in partnering with faculty, administration, and instructional technologists to transform the classroom. We are extremely appreciative of the time that has been provided for us to present to Texas Tech University. During this time Stephen Sheely, our Engagement Specialist, will demonstrate best practices of TurningPoint use to facilitate engagement, participation, and active learning in the classroom. Highlights will include simplicity of use, how to utilize existing content, and LMS integration flow. We look forward to the opportunity to speak with you on Tuesday November 7th. Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu

11/2/2017



Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 11/7/2017



TLPDC Room 153



Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

