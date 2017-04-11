Looking for a tailgate with free food, raffle prizes, and games then join your fellow Red Raiders at this years Freshman Tailgate Brought to you by Freshman Council and Freshman Leadership Association in part with Student Government Association. We will have some great raffle prizes, Insomnia Cookies, and tons of fun! More info here!

Posted:

11/3/2017



Originator:

Sidney Abeyta



Email:

sidney.abeyta@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 11/4/2017



Location:

RAIDERGATE LOCATED IN R1 PARKING LOT (15TH & DETROIT AVE)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Athletics

