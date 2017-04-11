TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Freshman Tailgate
Looking for a tailgate with free food, raffle prizes, and games then join your fellow Red Raiders at this years Freshman Tailgate Brought to you by Freshman Council and Freshman Leadership Association in part with Student Government Association. We will have some great raffle prizes, Insomnia Cookies, and tons of fun!  
Posted:
11/3/2017

Originator:
Sidney Abeyta

Email:
sidney.abeyta@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 11/4/2017

Location:
RAIDERGATE LOCATED IN R1 PARKING LOT (15TH & DETROIT AVE)

