Join us for our continuing #ThirdThursday #MuseumByNight series on November 16th. This month's theme is The Wonder of Women: Comics and Female Super Heroism! The Museum will be open until 9 PM with engaging talks, local artistry, cosplay, cash bar, food trucks, and more! As always, this program is FREE and open to the public. See you there!
11/6/2017
Daniel Tyler
daniel.tyler@ttu.edu
Museum
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/16/2017
Museum of Texas Tech University
