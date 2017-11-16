TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Museum by Night: The Wonder of Women
Join us for our continuing #ThirdThursday #MuseumByNight series on November 16th. This month's theme is The Wonder of Women: Comics and Female Super Heroism! The Museum will be open until 9 PM with engaging talks, local artistry, cosplay, cash bar, food trucks, and more! As always, this program is FREE and open to the public. See you there!
11/6/2017

Daniel Tyler

Email: daniel.tyler@ttu.edu

Museum

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/16/2017

Location: Museum of Texas Tech University

