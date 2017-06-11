TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SKYVIEWS WEEKLY MENU!!

Monday

Brisket Enchiladas & Beef or Chicken Tacos

Soup: Enchilada

Carving Station – Flank Steak

Tuesday

Bruschetta Chicken and Beef Lasagna

Soup: Tomato Basil

Carving Station - Roast Beef

Wednesday

Chimichurri Flank Steak & Fried Catfish

Soup: Green Chili Stew

Carving Station – Ancho Pork Loin

Thursday

Chicken Fried Steak and Pork Chops

Soup – Chicken Tortilla

Carving Station – Roasted Turkey Breast

Friday

Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos

Soup: Pozole

Carving Station – Flank Steak & Grilled Chicken

 

***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!
Please join us!!
Posted:
11/6/2017

Originator:
Kylie Wright

Email:
kylie.wright@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


