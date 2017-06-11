Monday



Brisket Enchiladas & Beef or Chicken Tacos



Soup: Enchilada



Carving Station – Flank Steak



Tuesday



Bruschetta Chicken and Beef Lasagna



Soup: Tomato Basil



Carving Station - Roast Beef



Wednesday



Chimichurri Flank Steak & Fried Catfish



Soup: Green Chili Stew



Carving Station – Ancho Pork Loin



Thursday



Chicken Fried Steak and Pork Chops



Soup – Chicken Tortilla



Carving Station – Roasted Turkey Breast



Friday



Chicken Enchiladas & Cheesy Chile Rellenos



Soup: Pozole



Carving Station – Flank Steak & Grilled Chicken ***For reservations call 806-742-4762, on our website at www.skyviews.ttu.edu, or message us on Facebook!!!

Please join us!!

