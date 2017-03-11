



More more information: Country superstar Blake Shelton kicked this year off by “Doing It To Country Songs,” and he will jump into 2018 with his fellow “Country Music Freaks” on his just announced headlining tour. Shelton will hit the road alongside Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce and very special guest Trace Adkins on February 15 in Tulsa, OK.The tour comes to. Tickets will be available 10am Nov. 10 at www.selectaseatlubbock.com , 806-770-2000 at all Lubbock area Select-a-Seat outlets (Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Box Office, Ralph’s Records, Dollar Western Wear, and area United Supermarkets).American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 9 at 10 p.m. local time.Shelton is teaming up with CID Entertainment once again to offer VIP Experiences throughout the tour. In 2018, packages will feature new perks including an autographed 'Country Music Freaks' Tour plaque and an exclusive BS'ers Lounge baseball cap. VIPs will also get access to the BS'ers Lounge where Blake will perform an acoustic set and answer fan questions. More details available via www.cidentertainment.com/events/blake-shelton-tour-2018 More more information: http://www.unitedsupermarketsarena.com/events-1/blake-shelton Posted:

11/3/2017



Cindy Harper



CINDY.HARPER@ttu.edu



United Spirit Arena





