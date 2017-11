Come to an information session to learn about the History Department's MA program. If you love history and are considering studying beyond the BA, this session is for you! Learn about application procedures, writing an MA thesis, and the History Department's many fields of study. Ask questions and talk to history professors about their areas of expertise. Refreshments will be served. Tuesday, November 14 from 4:00-5:00 pm in Holden Hall room 40. Posted:

