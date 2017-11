AAUP-TTU Chapter Meeting Agenda

November 6, 2017, Monday, 3-4PM

Venue: Provost Office Conference Room

Welcome and Call to Order: Seshadri Ramkumar

Discussion and Planning the visit of President Schovanec’s Visit to AAUP forum on November 28 at 3PM

Update on Faculty Success Task Force

Issues with Department Chairs following OPs with regard to T&P Procedures and Shared Governance

Any other business

Adjourn