Thanksgiving Special at The Market!
Thanksgiving Special at The Market! Can’t wait to celebrate Thanksgiving? Don't worry because Thanksgiving dinner is being served up early at The Market at Stangel/Murdough!

Try the Thanksgiving Special today!
  • $10.99 for 4oz & $12.99 for 8oz
  • Savory Oven Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce
  • Choice of two Side Dishes
  • Fresh Baked Roll
  • 24 oz. Fountain Drink
  • Delicious Pumpkin or Pecan Pie
Only available thru November 17th, while supplies last!!!

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards.

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
11/13/2017

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


