Are you interested in attending law school? Consider the prestigious Texas Tech University Pre-Law Academy. Students accepted into the 2018 Pre-Law Academy (Summer I) will be more prepared for the competitive law school admissions process and the demands of law school. All seven credit hours count toward a minor in Legal Studies, and students in the Honors College can earn three hours of Honors credit. The early admissions deadline is November 17, 2017. For the application and additional information, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/advising/prelaw/academy/. You may also contact Associate Dean Wendy-Adele Humphrey at wendy.humphrey@ttu.edu. Posted:

11/13/2017



Originator:

Wendy Humphrey



Email:

wendy.humphrey@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Law





