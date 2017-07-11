Ready for something sweet? Have a Pie Cup for dessert with build your own Pie Cups at The Market!



Build your own Pie Cups available Monday through Thursday during dinner at The Market at Stangel/Murdough.



Pick your Crust!

Choice of Graham Cracker or Oreo Crumbles

Pick your Filling!

Choice of Apple Cobbler, Chocolate Mousse or White Chocolate Mousse

* price varies depending on filling

Pick your Toppings

Choice of Ice Cream, Candy Topping or Berry Compote

* price varies depending on topping

** all menu items subject to change



Pie Cups at The Market start on Tuesday, Nov. 7th and run through December 5th while supplies last.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, Raider Cash, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu



