The Public Art collection at TTU is using the Popwalk smartphone app to help the TTU community understand and appreciate the public art on campus. The app is free to download and when you open it, it gives you a map of where the works of art are on campus. Go to these locations to enjoy the art and to unlock videos of the artists themselves talking about the artwork! you can find more information at www.popwalkapp.com
11/9/2017
David Lindsay
david.lindsay@ttu.edu
School of Art
