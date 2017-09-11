TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Experience the Public Art at TTU in a new way!
The Public Art collection at TTU is using the Popwalk smartphone app to help the TTU community understand and appreciate the public art on campus. The app is free to download and when you open it, it gives you a map of where the works of art are on campus. Go to these locations to enjoy the art and to unlock videos of the artists themselves talking about the artwork! you can find more information at www.popwalkapp.com
Posted:
11/9/2017

Originator:
David Lindsay

Email:
david.lindsay@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art


Categories