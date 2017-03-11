Learn about farming systems in Great Britain! We'll begin the program by arriving in London and enjoy some the England's most iconic landmarks: Tower of London, Buckingham Palace and St. Paul's Cathedral. We'll visit an organic swine farm, a Holstein dairy farm with automatic milking systems, walk in the footsteps on William Shakespeare in Stratford Upon Avon, and enjoy a full day at Britain's most famous theme park: Alton Towers! And that was just the first 4-days...





Undergraduate (ANSC 4001-228) and graduate (ANSC 5001-228) levels are offered. Spring enrollment. Travel from May 16th to May 31st.





For more information contact Dr. Joe Neary: joe.neary@ttu.edu