Come participate this year's Hunger Banquet, hosted by the Social Justice Education committee and University Student Housing, on Wed. November 8th in the Hulen/Clement lobby! Beginning at 6:30pm, you will learn about the realities of hunger in Texas and the needs of the Lubbock community.
|Posted:
11/6/2017
Originator:
Annette Sawadogo
Email:
annette.sawadogo@ttu.edu
Department:
University Student Housing
Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 11/8/2017
Location:
Hulen/Clement Lobby
