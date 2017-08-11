TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
2017 Hunger Banquet
Come participate this year's Hunger Banquet, hosted by the Social Justice Education committee and University Student Housing, on Wed. November 8th in the Hulen/Clement lobby! Beginning at 6:30pm, you will learn about the realities of hunger in Texas and the needs of the Lubbock community. 
Posted:
11/6/2017

Originator:
Annette Sawadogo

Email:
annette.sawadogo@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 11/8/2017

Location:
Hulen/Clement Lobby

Categories