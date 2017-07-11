TTU HomeTechAnnounce

South Bank Food Bank Tour & Lunch
Join University Student Housing for a tour of the South Plains Food Bank.  You will learn more about the South Plains Food bank, and the community they serve. After touring  South Plains Food Bank the group  will be provided lunch. If you would like to join us, please contact Katelyn Wilson at katelyn.e.wilson@ttu.edu to reserve your spot.
11/6/2017

Annette Sawadogo

annette.sawadogo@ttu.edu

University Student Housing

Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 11/7/2017

Wiggins Parking Lot

