Join University Student Housing for a tour of the South Plains Food Bank. You will learn more about the South Plains Food bank, and the community they serve. After touring South Plains Food Bank the group will be provided lunch. If you would like to join us, please contact Katelyn Wilson at katelyn.e.wilson@ttu.edu to reserve your spot.
|Posted:
11/6/2017
Originator:
Annette Sawadogo
Email:
annette.sawadogo@ttu.edu
Department:
University Student Housing
Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 11/7/2017
Location:
Wiggins Parking Lot
