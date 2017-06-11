|
Do you want to learn more about the Wreck Hunger Food Pantry? Then come to an open house of the pantry and learn a little more of what resources are available to our students. The Wreck Hunger Food Pantry is located in the Administration Building
|Posted:
11/6/2017
Originator:
Annette Sawadogo
Email:
annette.sawadogo@ttu.edu
Department:
University Student Housing
Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Date: 11/6/2017
Location:
Wreck Hunger Food Pantry - Administration Building
