Wreck Hunger Week: "Food for All"
Join University Student Housing and Wreck Hunger Food Pantry for free screen of "Food for All".  "Food for All" is a film about hunger throughout the work. After the film there were be time for discussion lead by staff from Wreck Hunger Food Pantry and University Student Housing.  There were will free popcorn.
Posted:
11/8/2017

Originator:
Annette Sawadogo

Email:
annette.sawadogo@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 11/10/2017

Location:
Honors Residence Hall Classroom

