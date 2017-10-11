|
Join University Student Housing and Wreck Hunger Food Pantry for free screen of "Food for All". "Food for All" is a film about hunger throughout the work. After the film there were be time for discussion lead by staff from Wreck Hunger Food Pantry and University Student Housing. There were will free popcorn.
|Posted:
11/8/2017
Originator:
Annette Sawadogo
Email:
annette.sawadogo@ttu.edu
Department:
University Student Housing
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 11/10/2017
Location:
Honors Residence Hall Classroom
Categories