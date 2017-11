Take MUSI 2000: Music in Video Games! This course covers the history of video game music from 8-bit Atari games such as Pac-Man to modern games such as The Witcher III.

Course information is as follows:

MUSI 2000 Section 030. MWF 4 PM - 5 PM.

For more information, email Carrie Evans, carrie.evans@ttu.edu