We are currently looking for freshman in college who are Hispanic first-generation college students to participate in a research study on the transition from high school to college. Meetings will take place in the TTU library in a private room. One interview will be conducted by a doctoral candidate at TTU that will last from 45-60 minutes in length. These meetings can be set up at a convenient time for students including evenings and weekends. Participation in the research study is completely confidential. For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Dr. Charles Crews at (806) 834-4149 or charles.crews@ttu.edu. If you have any questions you may contact me, Dee-Anna Green, at dee-anna.green@ttu.edu or (806) 674-6060. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.