Guide Dogs for the Blind - Lubbock Puppy Raisers is an organization dedicated to raising guide dog puppies to be the best dogs they can be with the hopes of our puppies eventually becoming guide dogs for a visually impaired individual. The upcoming informational session details what is required to become a puppy raiser, but this is not the only way you can participate in this organization. We are always in need of puppy sitters and general volunteers to help us train our guide dog puppies. If you would like to find out what our organization is all about, this informational session is highly recommended!

