Join the Climate Science Center for the next seminar "Climate and Plants” that will take place next week, November 7 at 12pm-1pm, sponsored by TTU's BL Allen Endowment in Pedology.

Please remember that we will be in the Experimental Sciences Building in room 120.



As always, coffee and cookies are provided and please feel free to bring your lunch! All faculty, staff, and students are welcome.



The seminars have moved from a presentation style to an interactive panel style. Two expert panelists will be speaking and answering questions over a specific topic in relevance to climate science.

This month's panelists are:

• Dr. Nick Smith (CSC, Texas Tech University) • Dr. Paxton Payton (USDA, ARS) If you have any questions about the seminars please contact Natasja van Gestel, natasja.van-gestel@ttu.edu Posted:

11/5/2017



Originator:

Valerie Gardner



Email:

valerie.gardner@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 11/7/2017



Location:

Experimental Sciences 120



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

