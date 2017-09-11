Red Raider’s Showcase is Tech’s campus-wide talent show. This year it is filled with nothing but the most talented and diverse group yet! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to show your support to our daring Red Raiders! 1st place receives FREE textbooks for their undergraduate career from Barnes and Noble!

