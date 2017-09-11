TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Support your fellow Red Raiders in Red Raider Showcase TONIGHT!

Red Raider’s Showcase is Tech’s campus-wide talent show. This year it is filled with nothing but the most talented and diverse group yet! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to show your support to our daring Red Raiders! 1st place receives FREE textbooks for their undergraduate career from Barnes and Noble!

This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board.

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu facebook.com/TexasTechSAB

Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB
Posted:
11/9/2017

Originator:
Ester Garza

Email:
ester.garza@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 11/9/2017

Location:
SUB Allen Theatre

