Students and faculty at TTU were recently trained in a cognitive-dissonance-based intervention called the Body Project. This is a program aimed at helping young women feel better about their bodies. In this program, students get to attend two, 2-hour sessions designed to improve body image. Randomized prevention trials conducted by at least eight independent labs have found the intervention improves body satisfaction, reduces risk for eating disorders, and improves school and social functioning for hundreds of young women across the US. To learn more about the Body Project, visit the website: http://www.bodyprojectsupport.org





The sessions are held on TTU campus, and are free for students to attend! If you are interested in learning more about this program or want to sign up to attend a group, please contact zohal.heidari@ttu.edu.