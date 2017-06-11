LGBTQ+ Health Week November 6th-10th, 2017

Monday, Nov. 6

12 PM - ACB 220

Safe Sex Practices for WSW Jennifer Phan, MS3

Free lunches will be available for first 30 attendees





Tuesday, Nov. 7

12 PM - 1C102

Allies and LGBTQ+ Providers Panel

Free lunches will be available for the first 30 attendees





Wed, Nov. 8

12 PM - ACB 230

Film Screening Vice -On Hold: Canadian Transgender Health Access

Free pizza will be available for first 30 attendees





Thursday, Nov. 9

12 PM - ACB 150

Health Disparities in the LGBTQ+ Community--Dr. Fiona Prabhu

Free lunches will be available for first 30 attendees





Friday, Nov. 10

12 PM - TBD

GSA Social







