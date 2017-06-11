TTU HomeTechAnnounce

LGBTQ+ Health Week

LGBTQ+ Health Week  November 6th-10th, 2017

  • Monday, Nov. 6
  • 12 PM - ACB 220

Safe Sex Practices for WSW  Jennifer Phan, MS3

Free lunches will be available for first 30 attendees


  • Tuesday, Nov. 7                                                                                          
  • 12 PM - 1C102

Allies and LGBTQ+ Providers Panel

Free lunches will be available for the first 30 attendees


  • Wed, Nov. 8
  • 12 PM - ACB 230

Film Screening Vice -On Hold: Canadian Transgender Health Access

Free pizza will be available for first 30 attendees


  • Thursday, Nov. 9
  • 12 PM - ACB 150

Health Disparities in the LGBTQ+ Community--Dr. Fiona Prabhu

Free lunches will be available for first 30 attendees


  • Friday, Nov. 10
  • 12 PM - TBD

GSA Social
Posted:
11/6/2017

Originator:
Julie Eoff

Email:
julie.eoff@ttuhsc.edu

Department:
Global Health Lbk

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 11/6/2017

Location:
TTU Health Sciences Center, 3601 4th Street, Academic Classroom Building, various rooms

