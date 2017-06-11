LGBTQ+ Health Week November 6th-10th, 2017
- Monday, Nov. 6
- 12 PM - ACB 220
Safe Sex Practices for WSW Jennifer Phan, MS3
Free lunches will be available for first 30 attendees
- Tuesday, Nov. 7
- 12 PM - 1C102
Allies and LGBTQ+ Providers Panel
Free lunches will be available for the first 30 attendees
- Wed, Nov. 8
- 12 PM - ACB 230
Film Screening Vice -On Hold: Canadian Transgender Health Access
Free pizza will be available for first 30 attendees
- Thursday, Nov. 9
- 12 PM - ACB 150
Health Disparities in the LGBTQ+ Community--Dr. Fiona Prabhu
Free lunches will be available for first 30 attendees
- Friday, Nov. 10
- 12 PM - TBD
GSA Social