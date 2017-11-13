Reflections on Tanzania: Health Care Systems, Cultural Competence, and Engaging the Community in Health-Driven Initiatives

Featuring Summre N. Blakely, BS, Master in Public Health Candidate TTUHSC Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

Date: Monday, November 13

Time: Noon CT

Location: Academic Classroom Building, Room 110, TTUHSC

Explore the wonders of Tanzania through the eyes of a master in public health (MPH) student! This presentation will delve into the public health context of the Maasai tribe’s health challenges and highlight the Tanzanian health care system. The importance of cultural competence as well as the intricacies of Tanzanian culture are mixed with personal anecdotes from a student's 4-week public health service trip to Arusha, Tanzania. Come learn about one of the most diverse, interesting regions in the world and have a casual discussion about the importance of community engagement in public health initiatives.

Summre Blakely is a 2nd year MPH student who plans to establish a free clinic in Arusha, Tanzania in the future. She is particularly interested in global health, and she has traveled to Tanzania several times. She is planning to pursue medicine and become an advocate for vulnerable global populations and provide culturally competent care to her future patients.



This trip was in collaboration with Child Family Health International (www.cfhi.org) and Children Growth &Development, a local non-profit in the Arusha area (www.watoto.or.tz-website still in progress).



This event is free & open to the public. Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees. No RSVP is necessary.



For more information about the Global Health Lecture Series, contact the Office of Global Health at 806-743-2901 or globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu.



Persons needing assistance should contact the Office of Global Health for arrangements.