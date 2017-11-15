Dry Needling

Featuring Gary Kearns, PT, ScD, OCS, FAAOMPT and Brad Allen, PT, ScD, COMT, Assistant Professors, Doctor of Science Program in Physical Therapy, Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, School of Health Professions, TTUHSC

Date: Wednesday, November 15

Time: Noon CT

Location: Academic Classroom Building Room 150

Dry needling is a skilled intervention that uses a thin filiform needle to penetrate the skin and stimulate underly-

ing myofascial trigger points, muscular, and connective tissues for the management of neuromusculoskeletal

pain and movement impairments. This presentation will provide a brief history and introduction to how dry

needling is utilized by physical therapists in the comprehensive management of patients. After the presentation

the audience will be able to describe the history of dry needling by physical therapists and list the mechanisms

behind pain relief with dry needling.



Dr. Kearns coordinates the Musculoskeletal and Differential Diagnosis curriculum in the Doctor of Physical

Therapy program. His clinical interests include dry needling, manual therapy mechanisms, and clinical

reasoning. Dr. Allen assists with the Musculoskeletal and Differential Diagnosis curriculum in the Doctor of

Physical Therapy program. His clinical interests include dry needling and the influence of biopsychosocial traits to patient presentations.

This event is free & open to the public. Free lunch will be provided to the first 50 attendees. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the Global Health Lecture Series, contact the Office of Global Health at 806-743-2901 or globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu.