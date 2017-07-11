TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Special @ COWamongus!
Join us for our Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich Special.  The special comes with your choice of Fries or Onion rings and a  24oz drink for ONLY $6.99 plus tax. 


Our Special for Thursday 11-9-17 will be a Bacon Cheeseburger with Fries or Tots and a 24 oz drink for only $7.99 plus tax.


While you're here check out the amazing Holiday Sales from Raider Red Meats.  For any information please call us at 806-742-2882
Posted:
11/7/2017

Originator:
Adrian Rodriguez

Email:
redraider.rodriguez@ttu.edu

Department:
Animal and Food Sciences


Categories