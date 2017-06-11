



The Stephan Ross Huffman Memorial Poetry Award ($600) is given to a Texas Tech University undergraduate student for the best poem submitted each year. This year's deadline for the poetry award is November 7. The winner will be decided before the end of the fall semester by a panel of three Texas Tech professors. This year there will be two runners-up prizes given in the amount of $200 and $200. Please submit ONLY one poem with name, major, email, and phone number on the BACK of the poem. Also please submit on a separate sheet of paper a brief paragraph stating why you are applying for this award.



Deliver in person or via campus mail both the poem and the paragraph to:



Dr. John Poch

English Department

Room 212

Mail Stop 3091