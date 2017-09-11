The next Come and See programs are this week Thursday November 9th and Saturday November 11th.

Anticipated highlights include: Quilt top made by the Home Ec students at Texas Tech in 1930s and hand quilted by Museum volunteers recently

Two Seven Sisters quilt pattern quilts

Shoes that aren’t currently on exhibit from the Wallace Collection

Suits from the WW I time frame—similar to those seen in movie Wonder Woman

1920s dresses some worn by Adie Mae Candler

1970s dresses by Texas designer Les Wilk

Update on the Sally Beaird Llewelyn quilt from Brown County The schedule for the rest of the season is:

Thursday, February 1st and Saturday, February 3rd Thursday, March 29 and Saturday, March 31st

Please RSVP to marian.ann.montgomery@ttu.edu or (806) 834-5146.

The programs run from 10:30 until noon and are held in the Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium of the Museum which is off the Sculpture Court. Please plan to come in the West entrance of the building along Indiana. The doors will be open at 10:15 and close after 10:45 so if you arrive after 10:45 please come in the north entrance. The Thursday program is repeated on Saturday.

Posted:

11/8/2017



Originator:

Daniel Tyler



Email:

daniel.tyler@ttu.edu



Department:

Museum



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 11/9/2017



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

