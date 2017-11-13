“Show & Tell” Revisited: Exploring Visual Narratives, a talk by Dr. Jonathan S. Marion (University of Arkansas) on Monday November 13th at 5:30pm

The practice of “show and tell” sessions in grade-school classrooms testifies to the social significance of visual (re)presentation. More than just an addendum to what is being told, what is seen suggests authenticity, as in old adages like “see for yourself” or “I saw it with my own eyes.” We see images used in a range of everyday practices—from their ubiquity in the news (whether in print, on TV, or online) to classroom PowerPoint presentations and videos—suggesting an at least implicit claim to veracity. Indeed, even in legal proceedings eye-witnesses are highly valued, despite significant evidence of the fallibility of human perception and memory.

In this talk, Dr. Marion, associate professor of anthropology at the University of Arkansas, will examine the implications of different means of showing the story. Photo, video, and online imagery all show things in different ways, each embedded in the roles expected of and played by images in constructing social meaning and understanding.

Drawing from fieldwork and photography ranging from competitive ballroom dancing to traditional Garifuna drum making in Belize to depression and mental health— Dr. Marion will focus on the social lives of images “in the world,” including the issues and intersections of: (1) visual literacies; (2) production and consumption; (3) identification; and (4) documentation.