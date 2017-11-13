TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Texas Tech Rehabilitation and Behavioral Medicine Colloquium

Please join us for the Texas Tech Rehabilitation and Behavioral Medicine Colloquium. This event will be held on Monday, November 13th from 9:15 AM-5:00 PM at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. An itinerary of the day’s schedule can be found at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/psy/about/files/BehMedFlyer.pdf. Lunch will be provided to attendees along with light refreshments throughout the day.

 

We are very excited to have four researchers whose work spans various areas relevant to Rehabilitation and Behavioral Medicine.  Speakers’ expertise will incorporate research with adults and children/adolescents as well as research spanning multiple contexts relevant for health and rehabilitation (e.g., family context, collegiate environment). The speakers will also provide distinct expertise related to research methodology (e.g., ecological momentary assessment, assessing psychobiological correlates of stress in the family context, eHealth) as well as their perspectives on obtaining research funding across different research domains (e.g., neuroscience, substance use disorders, treatment research) and at various career stages. 
Posted:
11/6/2017

Originator:
Andrew Littlefield

Email:
andrew.littlefield@ttu.edu

Department:
Psychological Sciences

Event Information
Time: 9:15 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 11/13/2017

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

