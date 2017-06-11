This course prepares graduate students for writing, revising, and defending their theses and dissertations. Students will be introduced to the genre and structure of a thesis/dissertation and to writing strategies for its successful completion. Some of the topics will include developing research questions, creating a thesis/dissertation proposal, and writing and revising the main chapters (introduction, literature review, methodology, results, discussion, and conclusion). In addition to the focus on writing and revising various parts of the thesis/dissertation, we will discuss other relevant issues, including selecting and working with a committee, conducting ethical research, managing time, and preparing for the oral defense. This course is designed for international students, but it is useful for anyone who plans to write a thesis or dissertation in their discipline. Spring 2018 Class Times: TR 9:30-10:50 am (Section 001 - CRN: 56510) TR 12:30-1:50 pm (Section 002 - CRN: 56771) Instructor: Dr. Olga Pahom (olga.pahom@ttu.edu) This course counts towards the Graduate Certificate in English Language for Academic and Professional Communication. Posted:

