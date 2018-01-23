This will be a reading and writing intensive workshop in which we explore the short story and the novel as well as that hybrid, the novella. At the center of our semester-long conversation are three intertwined, inextricable facets: voice, character & structure. Participants should plan on writing and revising 50+ pages over the course of the semester. This may be a group of stories, a novella, a novel excerpt, or some combination.





Readings in fiction will be complemented by craft essays by practicing writers including Column McCann, Charles Baxter, Zadie Smith, and others.





For further questions, contact Dr. Jacqueline Kolosov, Professor of English & Director of Creative Writing at jacqueline.kolosov@ttu.edu. Applicants should submit a 5-8 page writing sample and a statement of what they hope to gain

from the class.





Dr. Kolosov is a well-established fiction and nonfiction writer as well as a poet. She has also coedited three anthologies of contemporary prose.