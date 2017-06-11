This research project is being conducted to answer the following questions: 1: What are the pathways former foster youth took to attend post-secondary education? 2: What motivators and resources aided former foster youth in attending post-secondary education?
Qualifications:
- Must be a Texas Tech Student
- Must have been in foster care at some point within life span
- Must be willing to have an in person or phone interview for 30-45 minutes
Interview protocol:
- You will receive a short synopsis of the research project as a participant
- Your name will NOT be included in research or conclusions
- Only one interviewer is participating in research
- The interviewer will be the only one to know your identity
- Interview can take place anytime within 11/13/2017 – 12/13/2017
- Interview will take place in the Texas Tech Career Center within the Wiggins Complex
Contact Bailey Adams for more information at bailey.m.adams@ttu.edu or call 806-834-8305 M-F 10-4 pm.
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.