Double-T College Presents: Did this Cause That? How Disease Spreads

Disease can spread from human to human or from animals to humans. Professor Guy Loneragan looks at how we know how to prevent and/or treat serious disease.

Presented by Double-T College. Refreshments provided. Bring TTU ID.

11/8/2017



Kaitlyn Hale



kaitlyn.hale@ttu.edu



VP Research



Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2017



Rawls College of Business, Room 101



