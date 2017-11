This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board. Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu facebook.com/TexasTechSAB Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat: @TexasTechSAB Come out and make Letters as Santa for the children at the Boys and Girls Club on December 5th from 11-2 at SUB Copy/Mail. Posted:

11/21/2017



Gabrielle Diaz



gabrielle.diaz@ttu.edu



Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 12/5/2017



SUB Copy/Mail



