What does Women's Studies mean to you?





From time-to-time students and parents ask us; "what does one choose as a career when taking Women's Studies classes?" You may have asked this very question when you decided to take one of our classes.



Think about how you could help answer that question by telling your story and how your experience from taking a WS class helped you.



Please download and complete the "Students Speak Out" form below to tell us about your experience and we'll incorporate it into the course profile for that course on our

Course Testimonial Form

What level were you when you took the class; Freshman, Sophomore, Junior or Senior?

What was the name of your instructor?

Why was this course so great for you? Thank you for your positive Women’s Studies course stories!



To find out what students are saying about our program visit our web site:



11/10/2017



