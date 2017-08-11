|
Various TTU student leaders will be hosting an escalation workshop in honor of One Love Week, a movement dedicated to ending domestic violence. Come enjoy free dinner while learning about healthy relationships. Dinner will be served at 5:45 in the SUB Ballroom with the workshop starting at 6:00pm.
|Posted:
11/8/2017
Originator:
Elena Sanchez-Freeman
Email:
elena.sanchez-freeman@ttu.edu
Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 11/8/2017
Location:
SUB Ballroom
