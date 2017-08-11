TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Free Dinner Tonight!
Various TTU student leaders will be hosting an escalation workshop in honor of One Love Week, a movement dedicated to ending domestic violence.  Come enjoy free dinner while learning about healthy relationships.  Dinner will be served at 5:45 in the SUB Ballroom with the workshop starting at 6:00pm.  
Posted:
11/8/2017

Originator:
Elena Sanchez-Freeman

Email:
elena.sanchez-freeman@ttu.edu

Department:
Risk Intervention and Safety ED

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 11/8/2017

Location:
SUB Ballroom

Categories