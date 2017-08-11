Various TTU student leaders will be hosting an escalation workshop in honor of One Love Week, a movement dedicated to ending domestic violence. Come enjoy free dinner while learning about healthy relationships. Dinner will be served at 5:45 in the SUB Ballroom with the workshop starting at 6:00pm.

11/8/2017



Elena Sanchez-Freeman



elena.sanchez-freeman@ttu.edu



Risk Intervention and Safety ED



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 11/8/2017



SUB Ballroom



