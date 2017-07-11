



Apply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/ The Scholarship Catalyst Program (SCP) is being offered again this year by the Offices of the President, Provost, and Vice President for Research. The SCP promotes research, scholarship, and creative output (construed broadly, including written publications, non-print presentations, curatorship, exhibits, and artistic performances) in areas traditionally not funded by major federal agencies (Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, including law). More information on the Scholarship Catalyst Program is available here and applications can be submitted by applying here Deadline to submit an application is 5:00PM CST on November 10, 2017.Specific questions may be sent to proposals.vpr@ttu.edu.More information at: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/vpr/award-ops/SCP/index.phpApply at: https://ttu.infoready4.com/ Posted:

11/7/2017



Originator:

Dustin Delano



Email:

dustin.m.delano@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research





Categories

Research

