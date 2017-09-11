TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TTU Philosophy Department Fall 2017 Speaker Series
Abstract:   Aesthetics is often considered a peripheral branch of philosophy, secondary to epistemology, metaphysics, and moral and political philosophy. But Kant's Critique of Judgment (1790) suggests that the understanding of aesthetic experience, and in particular of the experience of beauty, may be central for making sense of how knowledge is possible. This talk attempts to explain why.
