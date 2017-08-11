How did the experiences of Greece and Rome inspire America’s founding generation? That question will be at the heart of today's lecture sponsored by the Texas Tech Institute for the Study of Western Civilization.

Speaking will be Professor E. Christian Kopff of the Classics Department and Honors College of the University of Colorado in Boulder www.colorado.edu/honors/echristiankopff. Professor Kopff, a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome, has written widely on the enduring influence of classical culture in America and the modern West. He is also a major champion of the teaching of Latin in our schools and the author of The Devil Knows Latin: Why America Needs the Classical Tradition.

His lecture entitled “Inspired by Liberty and Virtue: The Classical Education of the American Founders” will be delivered at 5:30 p.m. today, November 8th, in the Escondido Theater of the Student Union Building.

Professor Kopff is a learned, witty and altogether fascinating speaker, and his lecture will undoubtedly be a memorable one. We look forward to seeing you at this special event.