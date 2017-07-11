STRATEGIC HIRING COURSE
While there is no exact science for ensuring the perfect hire, a hiring team can improve the chances of hiring right the first time through a well-planned and implemented process.
COURSE OVERVIEW:
Who should attend?
- Employment laws and TTU policies/procedures
- Strategic conversation: define recruitment needs
- Diversity and inclusion in hiring
- Establishing timelines to meet employment needs
- Acknowledging proper documentation
- Using a customized matrix
- Interview preparation
- Social media trends
Those dedicated to strengthening the commitment to recruit, employ and retain top talent.
Wednesday, November 29th, 2017
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Doak Conference Center, Room 156
This session is available for sign-up now in SumTotal.
https://texastech.sumtotal.host/
If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Human Resources, Talent Acquisition at hrs.recruiting@ttu.edu