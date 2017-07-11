TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Become a strategic hiring expert!
STRATEGIC HIRING COURSE

While there is no exact science for ensuring the perfect hire, a hiring team can improve the chances of hiring right the first time through a well-planned and implemented process.

COURSE OVERVIEW:
  • Employment laws and TTU policies/procedures
  • Strategic conversation: define recruitment needs
  • Diversity and inclusion in hiring
  • Establishing timelines to meet employment needs
  • Acknowledging proper documentation
  • Using a customized matrix
  • Interview preparation
  • Social media trends
Who should attend?
Those dedicated to strengthening the commitment to recruit, employ and retain top talent.

Wednesday, November 29th, 2017
1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Doak Conference Center, Room 156
This session is available for sign-up now in SumTotal.
https://texastech.sumtotal.host/

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Human Resources, Talent Acquisition at hrs.recruiting@ttu.edu
Posted:
11/7/2017

Originator:
Jessica E Thomas

Email:
jessica.e.thomas@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Resources


Categories