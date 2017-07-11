STRATEGIC HIRING COURSE



While there is no exact science for ensuring the perfect hire, a hiring team can improve the chances of hiring right the first time through a well-planned and implemented process.



COURSE OVERVIEW:

Employment laws and TTU policies/procedures

Strategic conversation: define recruitment needs

Diversity and inclusion in hiring

Establishing timelines to meet employment needs

Acknowledging proper documentation

Using a customized matrix

Interview preparation

Social media trends Who should attend?

Those dedicated to strengthening the commitment to recruit, employ and retain top talent.



Wednesday, November 29th, 2017

1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Doak Conference Center, Room 156

This session is available for sign-up now in SumTotal.

https://texastech.sumtotal.host/

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Human Resources, Talent Acquisition at hrs.recruiting@ttu.edu

11/7/2017



Originator:

Jessica E Thomas



Email:

jessica.e.thomas@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





