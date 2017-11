Zumba

Turbokick

Country

Jazz

Hip Hop



Piloxing

Bellydance

BollyX (fitness inspired dance) or Bollyhop (mix of hip hop and Bollywood)

TTU Fitness and Wellness is looking to hire specialty fitness instructors for spring 2018 please contact me beforeat johanna.valencia@ttu.edu to set up an audition.We are looking for the following:

If you have a different speciality that is not on this list do not hesitate to contact me as well at johanna.valencia@ttu.edu.