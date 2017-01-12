High & Dry XVII: A photographic exhibition of peoples and places of the world's dry lands.

On exhibit November 22, 2017 to January 31, 2018 in the galleries of the International Cultural Center at 601 Indiana Ave., Lubbock, TX.

Featuring work by:

Ray Beair - Monique Billings - Martha Bohn - Emmitt Booher - Jackelyn Bracamontes - Terry Brandt - Bill Brown - Abbie Burnett - Terry Cockerham - Gregory Collins - Don Cook - Daniela Corrales - Jason Crites - Willetta Crowe - Christian De Massis - Willa Finley - Guy Giersch - Steve Goff - Melinda Green Harvey - Carol Hayman - Brandon Hayse - Kippra Hopper - Mark Indig - Atul Joshi - Seema Joshi - Hakam Kayasseh - Julian Mancha - Liz McCue - Ann McDonald - Shana Molina - Holly Moore - Ruby Pecot - April Pilley - Thelma Pilley - Ursula Pinner - Benjamin Powell - Giovanni Ramirez - Donna Rose - Glenn Rudd - Carol Serur - Steve Sucsy - Beckwith Thompson - Ashton Thornhill - Rebeca Wallace - Jocelyn Young

Sponsors: TTU Office of International Affairs & International Center for Arid and Semi-Arid Land Studies





This exhibition is sponsored in part by a grant from The CH Foundation .





For more information, call Jan Stogner at (806) 742-3667