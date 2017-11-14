Please join the Museum Association in welcoming Chet Rohn and Phil Crenshaw for a gallery talk on November 14, 2017. These two heroic men will share their experiences while serving in the U.S. Military.





Phil Crenshaw was deployed to Okinawa where he served as Chaplin’s Assistant during the largest battle of the war in the Pacific . A portion of his service was ministering to some 4,000 Japanese prisoners of war on the Island.





Chester “Chet” Rohn, served as a member of the 56th Armored Engineer Battalion of the 11th Armored Division. He reached Mauthausen Concentration Camp the day after its liberation. Chet is one of the 21 Texas Liberators who are featured in the exhibit, The Texas Liberator: Witness to the Holocaust which is now open at the Museum of TTU.